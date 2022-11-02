US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 14,399 shares of company stock worth $325,842 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLFS stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. The business had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

