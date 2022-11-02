Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $65.71.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

