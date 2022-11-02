Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 35.5 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

