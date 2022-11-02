Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 35.5 %

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 66.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 44,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.