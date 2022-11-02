Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 35.5 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $65.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.