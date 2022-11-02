Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Down 35.5 %

VRNS opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after buying an additional 713,015 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 307,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.