VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.70. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 441,093 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $183.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 75.37% and a negative net margin of 15,391.36%. Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

