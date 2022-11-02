Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Position Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,568 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.70 million. Analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

