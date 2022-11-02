Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.61

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.61 and traded as low as C$5.00. Velan shares last traded at C$5.07, with a volume of 10,230 shares trading hands.

Velan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.61.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.00 million during the quarter.

Velan Company Profile

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

