Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Price Target Lowered to €73.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €77.50 ($79.08) to €73.00 ($74.49) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verbund from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Verbund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $16.92 on Monday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

