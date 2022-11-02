Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,474 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

HE opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

