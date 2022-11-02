Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,509 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,141,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,877,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.54. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). Rogers had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $251.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

