Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,573 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,068 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,358 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.9% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $70,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,956.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,441 shares of company stock valued at $298,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 168.83 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $76.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Solar from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

