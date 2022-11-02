Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,648 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ZD opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,444.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.