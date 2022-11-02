Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

