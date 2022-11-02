Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 984 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after buying an additional 954,044 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 470,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 216.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 501,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flowers Foods Price Performance

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.