Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in AECOM by 93.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AECOM by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 141.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

