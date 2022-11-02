Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAB opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

