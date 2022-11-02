Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cowen by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

