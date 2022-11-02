Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,840 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
CNX Resources Price Performance
CNX Resources stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.