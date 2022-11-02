Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,840 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 95,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,826,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 41.2% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,803,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 817,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $24.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

