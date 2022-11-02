Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,295 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 million, a P/E ratio of 308.06 and a beta of 1.01. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.