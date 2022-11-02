Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth $266,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 5,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $73,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 108,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,958. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.70 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 48.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

