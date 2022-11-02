Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 149.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.76.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About TEGNA



TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

