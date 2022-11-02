Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,383,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE UMH opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $964.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

