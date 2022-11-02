Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 1,021.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.51. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

