Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 16.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $301,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 12.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.