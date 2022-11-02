Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,857,000 after buying an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after buying an additional 29,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

TMHC stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

