Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:NXRT opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

