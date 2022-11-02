Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.4 %

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $141.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.