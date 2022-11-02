Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

