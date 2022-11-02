Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 505.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $2,409,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.31. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

