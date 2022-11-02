Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in JFrog by 59.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,251,000 after buying an additional 503,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 106.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after buying an additional 398,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $10,228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $6,212,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

