Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 79,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,022,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 60.23%. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO John Anthony Martins bought 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins acquired 4,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,694. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

