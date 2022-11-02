Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,979 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tricida were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tricida by 92.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Tricida by 17.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tricida by 226.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Tricida, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,900.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,646.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,900.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,646.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $501,089.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,331,922 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,531 and have sold 5,045,512 shares valued at $9,505,862. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.