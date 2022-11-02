Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $63.92.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

