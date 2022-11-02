Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 307.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

JOUT opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $117.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.82 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

