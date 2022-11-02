Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Hawkins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 10.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $971.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $246.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

