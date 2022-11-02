Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DINO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

