Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 275,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 410,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 399,703 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWIM opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

