Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 65,751 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 73,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 52,549 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.