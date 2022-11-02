Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 151.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 189,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $440.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

