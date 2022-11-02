Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the second quarter worth about $624,000.

Q2 stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

