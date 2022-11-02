Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $674.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.82. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. Interface’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

