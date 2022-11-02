Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $333,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.5 %

KRYS opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

