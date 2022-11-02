Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,108 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,158 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SM opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

