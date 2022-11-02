Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,034 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $49,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

