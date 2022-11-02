Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,522 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 87,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

