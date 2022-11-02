Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in MaxLinear by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MXL opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MaxLinear

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.