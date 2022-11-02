Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $796.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TITN. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

