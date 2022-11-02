Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $824,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,309.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,320 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IRWD stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

